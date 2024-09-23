Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Odisha CM Orders Inquiry Into Assault On Army Officer’s Fiancée

The decision for a judicial inquiry came after discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, as well as Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan, and senior officials.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Justice Chittaranjan Das will preside over the inquiry, which is expected to conclude within 60 days.

Additionally, the state government has requested the Orissa High Court to oversee the investigation being conducted by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police. “The state government respects the Indian Army and is fully concerned about the dignity, safety, and rights of women,” the CMO stated, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident, five police personnel from the Bharatpur police station have been suspended and charged with torturing the Army officer and sexually harassing his fiancée. The youths accused of harassing the couple on the night of September 15 have been arrested and presented in court.

The alleged incident unfolded when the Army officer, stationed in West Bengal, and his fiancée visited the Bharatpur police station to file a complaint regarding a road rage incident in which local youths reportedly harassed them. Later, a verbal altercation ensued between the couple and some policemen, which ultimately led to their alleged assault at the police station.

