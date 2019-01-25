Odisha Congress chief, son charged with cheating; summoned by Delhi cops: As per the case details, Niranjan and his son have looted Rs 32 crore as directors of VAVASI Telecom (P) Ltd.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik and his son Navjyoti Patnaik have been summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police for interrogation in connection with a fraud case.

While Niranjan has been asked to furnish information within seven days, his son Navjyoti asked to respond within five days from the date of receipt of notices. The EOW has issued summons to the father-son duo just a day before Congress president Rahul Gandhi visit the State on Friday.

Meanwhile, Niranjan denied having received any notice yet. The father-son duo has been charged with Section 420 of the IPC.

As per the case details, Niranjan and his son have looted Rs 32 crore as directors of VAVASI Telecom (P) Ltd. from one KS Ahluwalia, a Delhi-based businessman when both the Patnaiks were the directors of the company during 2006-07.

Subsequently, they quit the company.

Even, the company has also given in writing that Navjyoti has misappropriated Rs 6 crore of the 32 crores that Ahluwalia had given.

The matter is now pending in Saket Court, Delhi.

Sources said the father and son duo have also been slapped a notice by Delhi Police in the same case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More