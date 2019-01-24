The EOW of the national capital police is investigating a case based on the complaint filed by KS Ahluwalia who has alleged that he paid Rs 32 crore to Vavasi Telecom Pvt Ltd - whose co-director is Niranjan Patnaik - in 2007-08. This comes a day after Congress leader Srikant Jena accused Niranjan Patnaik of being corrupt.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik and his son Navjyoti Patnaik have been summoned by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for interrogation in a fraud case, news agency ANI reported. The father-son duo has been asked to appear before the probe team on Friday to submit documents in a fraud case. The notice was issued by the office of the assistant commissioner of police, EOW, under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

However, Niranjan Patnaik has dismissed such media reports saying that he had not received any notice from the EOW of the Delhi Police. The Congress leader said he will comply with the notice after looking into the matter. The EOW of the national capital police is investigating a case based on the complaint filed by KS Ahluwalia who has alleged that he paid Rs 32 crore to Vavasi Telecom Pvt Ltd – whose co-director is Niranjan Patnaik – in 2007-08. During the financial year 2007-08, both Niranjan Patnaik and his son Navjyoti Patnaik were directors of the company. Patnaik has denied these charges saying that he had resigned as the director of the company long time back. This comes a day after Congress leader Srikant Jena accused Niranjan Patnaik of being corrupt. Jena, who was recently expelled from the primary membership of the Congress, had said that the Odisha Congress chief was involved in illegal mining deals. Jena had further asserted that he had written a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi about Odisha chief’s alleged involvement in irregularities which is not in the interest of the state and party.

Congress' Niranjan Patnaik on reports that he & his son Navjyoti Patnaik have been summoned by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for interrogation tomorrow, in a fraud case: I've no information that I've to go to police tomorrow. I'll check & then comply if it is true. pic.twitter.com/LTYWD3cb7O — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019

