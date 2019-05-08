Dharmendra Pradhan reviews restoration of power grid damaged due to Cyclone Fani: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday visited Chandaka area in Bhubneshwar to take stock of the ongoing restoration of the power grid damaged due to Cyclone Fani. The restoration work has been carried out by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) as the cyclonic storm had disrupted the Baripada-Pandiabil transmission line at Chandaka.

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews restoration of power grid damaged due to Cyclone Fani: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday visited Chandaka area in Bhubneshwar to take stock of the ongoing restoration of the power grid damaged due to Cyclone Fani. The restoration work has been carried out by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) as the cyclonic storm had disrupted the Baripada-Pandiabil transmission line at Chandaka. The Union Minister posted a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle where he noted that an Emergency Restoration System (ERS) tower is being erected to restore uninterrupted power supply.

He commended the PGCIL officials and team for the difficult work they have been doing in the harsh conditions. He said that the team has been working relentlessly to accomplish the difficult task.

An Emergency Restoration System (ERS) tower is being erected to restore uninterrupted power supply. PGCIL officials and their team are doing a commendable job by working in harsh conditions. pic.twitter.com/yIwoaGObx2 — Chowkidar Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 8, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, Pradhan had visited the affected areas in Puri that were devastated by Cyclone Fani. He had then urged the people across the country to come forward to rebuild Odisha.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App