A video of BJP Women Wing clashing with police over the Pipli gangrape and murder case in Bhubaneswar has gone viral. The BJP Women Wing members were protesting over inaction in the gang-rape and murder alleging that family members of the victim are feeling insecure while the accused persons are being protected by the ruling party.

On December 24, 2018, the court of additional district judge in Bhubaneswar had acquitted the two persons arrested in the case.

Days after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that family members of Pipli gangrape and murder victim were being threatened by goons of the ruling BJD in Odisha, a video of a scuffle between the police and BJP women wing members has come to fore. Reports suggest the BJP Women Wing members were protesting over inaction in the gang-rape and murder alleging that family members of the victim are feeling insecure while the accused persons are being protected by the ruling party.

Earlier, BJD agriculture minister Pradeep Maharathy resigned after his remarks over the acquittal of the accused in the gang-rape by a court sparked outrage in the state. On December 24, 2018, the court of additional district judge in Bhubaneswar had acquitted the two persons arrested in the case.

Here’s the video of the incident:

#WATCH: Scuffle breaks out between the police and BJP Women Wing workers in Bhubaneswar during a protest over Pipili gang rape-and-murder case. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/1uDq3PfhWH — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2019

Pradeep Maharathy is the same minister who had resigned back in 2012 after the case was unearthed. It was alleged that Maharathy sheltered the 4 accused in the case at his farmhouse.

With a state-wide uproar over inaction in the case, the case was finally handed over to the CBI and the 4 accused in the case were arrested. The victim died after a few months of the crime at the S.C.B Medical College and Hospital amid reports of doctors being negligence in the treatment.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against 4 accused, including former Inspector-in-Charge of Pipli police station Amulya Kumar Champatiray for not registering a case despite being urged to do so by the victim’s family.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More