A leaflet published by the Odisha Government sparked a row on Thursday. Reports said the leaflet printed and distributed by Odisha’s School and Mass Education department carried wrong facts about Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s Death. How Mahatma Gandhi died we all have been reading it in history books for decades. It’s an open fact that Nathu Ram Godse assassinated him publically on January 30, 1948.

But leaflet published by Odisha Government Aama Bapuji: Aka Jhalaka meaning Our Bapuji: A Glimpse, claimed that Mahatma Gandhi died ‘accidentally’ following a sequence of events. The worst part was that the colorful-2-page-booklet with a lot of pictures of Mahatma Gandhi was distributed to school students across the entire state. It was mentioned that Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi’s dead body at the prayer meeting. And hundreds of people, who were present there at that time, were the witness of the incident.

Immediately after shooting Mahatama Gandhi, Godse was held and later sentenced to death. As expected, the wrong facts sparked controversy, after which, social activists, historians, and intellectuals criticized Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik for its government’s wrongdoings. Many people called it, a deliberate attempt to twist history and mislead the coming generation.

Manoranjan Mohanty, a Delhi University professor, was quoted by The Wire stating the whole world knows who killed Mahatma Gandhi. He was a Hindutva radical. Odisha’s School and Mass Education department tried to conceal the fact related to Gandhi’s death from future generations.

As the news went viral, the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash came in front and defended his staff. Quashing allegations of deliberate attempts to modify history, Minister Dash said the phrase “accidental sequence of the event” was used intentionally to avoid hurting of sentiments of sensitive children as murder or killing kind of words may leave a bad impact on them.

On the demands of withdrawing the booklets, Minister Dash said that he would speak to his staff about what can be done now.

