Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 will be held in Bhubaneswar on May 21 and 24, respectively, by the Odisha government, the Athletics Federation of India, and the Odisha Athletics Association.

These meetings were originally scheduled to take place in Madurai. The purpose of moving Grand Prix Meets was to give athletes with better facilities.

“The Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India and the Odisha Athletics Association, will host the Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 in Bhubaneswar on May 21st and 24th, 2022,” Odisha Sports tweeted.

These athletics meets are significant because competitors can earn qualification points for the World Athletics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, which have been postponed.

In both meets, there will be a total of 17 events, with 9 events for women and 8 events for men. Both days’ meets will take place in the evening.

Despite the postponement of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, the two Grand Prix meets in Bhubaneswar will be crucial for Indian competitors as the Birmingham Commonwealth Games approaches in July.