The Supreme Court order permitting the Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place has been welcomed by the Odisha government. This has been a modification of their initial stay order on the yatra in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government of Odisha welcomes the decision to allow Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, said the state Agricultural Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Monday adding that all measures will be taken to ensure safe yatra in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.” On behalf of devotees of Lord Jagannath, the Government of Odisha welcomes this decision of Supreme Court.

All guidelines will be followed strictly. The state government will work with the Centre in this regard. It is our duty to look after how Rath Yatra can be conducted peacefully and safely. The state government will take all measures,” Sahoo told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

Also Read: India China standoff: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre again, asks why China is praising PM Modi

Also Read: BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ to combat Covid-19 in Mumbai

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the apex court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha. The apex court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The top court today pronounced the order after hearing a batch of intervention applications seeking modification of its earlier order of staying the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri in view of COVID-19 pandemic.Supreme Court, while disposing of the pleas filed in the matter, noted that the State can stop the yatra or festivities if they feel it is going out of hand and added that it was aware of the situation and has passed the order accordingly.

Also Read: India China border issue: Rajnath Singh likely to seek Su-30 fighter jets, T-90 tanks, warships urgently from Russia

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App