The locals of the Malkangiri district are rejoicing life like never before since the inauguration of the Gurupriya Setu or bridge on Thursday by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The inhabitants of the once secluded district, which comprises of 151 villages, now have the access to schools, hospitals and markets. The biggest boon that the newly-constructed bridge has delivered is relief to the locals from the clout of Maoists.

While inaugurating the Gurupriya bridge, CM Naveen Patnaik stressed that this structure will open up immense possibilities for the Malkangiri residents. Before calling the bridge a new milestone in Odisha’s history, Patnaik said that it is truly a symbol of peaceful cooperation and development.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader also issued a warning to the left-wing extremists to give up violence and insisted that everybody should come together in the mainstream for the development of the area. Naveen Patnaik then announced a Rs 100-crore package for the development of the area and creating employment opportunities.

The villages got isolated from the mainland following the construction of Machhkund and Balimela irrigation and hydropower projects. Taking advantage of the inaccessibility of the area, Maoists took control and all attempts by the State Government to construct a bridge for communication since 1982 were thwarted by the extremist elements taking recourse to gun and landmine blasts. Tenders were called 11 times for the construction of the bridge but there were hardly any participants.

In the mindless violence, 101 civilians, and 77 security personnel lost their lives in the last ten years alone. Counter operations by security forces also resulted in the death of 63 Maoists during the same period. In the face of the challenges, CM Naveen Patnaik resolved to get the bridge constructed in three years time and work started at a war footing in 2014 under the strict vigil of the Border Security Forces. Finally, the construction of the 910-meter bridge was accomplished at a cost of about Rs 187 crore.

