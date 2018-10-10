Taking in account the October 3 violence at Puri's Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asserted that no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes. The apex court has also asked the Odisha government to file its response in the next two weeks.

Taking in account the October 3 violence at Puri’s Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asserted that no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes. The apex court has also asked the Odisha government to file its response in the next two weeks. The matter surfaced on October 1 after the temple board, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), had introduced a queue system for entering the premises on an experimental basis.

On October 3, a local socio-cultural outfit, Sri Jagannath Sena, opposed the move and held a 12-hour Puri Bandh which later turned into a violent episode. The state government told the apex court that over 9 policemen sustained injuries during the episode and 47 persons were apprehended in connection with the matter and the situation was stated under control.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: CM Naveen Patnaik chairs high-level meet, train services disrupted in AP, Odisha

The state government also informed a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta that no violence had taken place inside the temple premises. The bench was also told that the Jagannath temple administration, situated 500 meters from the main temple, was also plundered and attacked during the violence.

ALSO READ: Cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages for non-gazetted Railway employees

On the contrary, the counsel appealing for the socio-cultural outfit claimed that the policemen have entered the temple premises with guns and boots during the violence. The queue system was informed by the temple authorities following the reforms suggested by the Supreme Court.

As per the system introduced, the devotees were asked to enter the temple premises in a queue through the ‘Singhadwara’ (main gate) and move through barricades. To get out of the temple, the devotees were directed to take an exit through ‘Uttaradwara’ (north gate).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More