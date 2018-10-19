On October 11, Mukund Dora reported that her 8-year-old daughter has gone missing. After a week on Wednesday, her dead body was found and it was discovered that she has been killed in the mayhem caused by the Titli cyclone that hit Odisha shores recently.

In a shocking incident coming from the state of Odisha yet again, a man on Wednesday had to carry his dead daughter on his shoulders for over 8 km in order to get a post-mortem conducted on her body in Gajapati district. The man’s daughter was killed in cyclone ‘Titli’ and local police, even after taking cognizance of the grieving man’s helplessness, refused to help him.

On October 11, Mukund Dora reported that her 8-year-old daughter has gone missing. After a week on Wednesday, her dead body was found and it was discovered that she has been killed in the mayhem caused by the Titli cyclone that hit Odisha shores recently.

However, upon the discovery of the body, the police refused to help Dora and left him to deal with it alone. He was later told by someone that if he did not get her daughter to a hospital for a post-mortem, then he will not be able to receive the compensation of Rs 10 lakh announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the victims of Titli.

A worried Mukund Dora lifted the body of her minor daughter on his shoulder and decided to walk to a nearby hospital, which is around 8 km from his house, in Kainpur.

While speaking to media, Dora said, “Police officials arrived yesterday but took no steps to take the body to the hospital. They just came, did some paperwork and went back. When no one came even this morning, I decided to carry the body on my shoulders.”

However, the local police downplayed their negligence saying it is virtually impossible to escort a body from Dora’s house to Kainpur in a vehicle since there are no roads there and only crop fields.

“But we did the inquest. When we got word about Mukund carrying his daughter’s body today, we immediately requisitioned an auto rickshaw, took the body first to Kainpur and then Paralakhemundi for post-mortem,” said Paralakhemundi sub-divisional police officer.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More