Declining the tall claims of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, new statistics have come in light that highlighted that the ranking of the state has persistently declined on several business parameters that too under the rule of CM Patnaik. Although CM Patnaik always talks about the improved manufacturing and investment in the state, industry experts have something contrary to point out. The report has come just a day after Union Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a series of attacks on CM Patnaik over the issue of hampering central government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) project in the state.

While the Industry experts pointed out that the investment scenario is very different from what CM claims, several steps were taken by the Odisha government to attract investors to the state. CM Patnaik’s roadshow in New Delhi and Investor Summit in Odisha are some of the steps taken by CM to attract the investors.

The industrial experts have also gone through the database of the performance of various states on industrial parameters. They found out that Odisha’s situation on several parameters have fallen down as compared to the last few years. Odisha was on rank 7 and 11 in 2015 and 2016 in the World Bank DIPP’s Ease of Doing Business ranking of States, however, it has now seen a sharp decline and stands at rank 14 now.

Besides this Odisha has dropped by 6 places in National Council for Applied and Economic Research (NCAER)’s 2018 State Investment Potential Index and stands at 17th position in 2018. It has also slipped down to 12th among 16 major FDI destination and ranked 29th in both Fiscal Management and Transparency & Accountability parameters and 27th in essential infrastructure. The Industrial experts claimed that it shows poor and unaccountable government.

