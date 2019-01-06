Pipli rape case: Agriculture Minister of Odisha Pradeep Maharathy on Sunday stepped down from his post. Pradeep Maharathy had made controversial remarks on the Pipili gang rape and murder case, after which women protesters were demanding his sacking from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. It was alleged that the accused in the case had been sheltered by Maharathy.

Pipli rape case: Odisha minister Pradeep Maharathy, who had made controversial remarks on the Pipili gang rape and murder case, resigned from his post on Sunday. Pradeep Maharathy was the chief of state Agriculture Ministry in the Naveen Patnaik government. According to the reports, Pradeep Maharathy, on December 24, 2018, had said that he welcomes the court judgment and it is a victory of truth, after the additional district court judge in Bhubaneswar had acquitted two accused in the case.

As per the police reports, earlier in 2011, a 19-year-old girl was raped by 2 people and later she succumbed to death after being in a semi-comatose state. The incident sparked a state-wide protest. There were also reports that alleged that the accused were sheltered by state minister Pradeep Maharathy.

Today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with the family members of the rape victim and conveyed the message of PM Modi at her house in Pipli. Dharmendra Pradhan told the media that the family is insecure and lives under constant threat from the accused persons, allegedly, who have been protected by the ruling party. He also appealed to the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to provide security to the family members of the victim.

Pradhan added that the family has raised some serious allegations against the shoddy inquiry and the administration.

Reportedly victims brother said that the Crime Branch did not accept the blood-stained clothes of his gang-raped sister as evidence. They later submitted it before the judicial commission and if the investigating agency had conducted the probe right then the victim would have got the justice. While the victim’s parents were inconsolable and could not stop their tears.

Accusing the Naveen Patnaik government of misguided the investigation, Dharmendra Pradhan told the reporters that PM Modi raised the issue in the interest of the Dalit family. The victim should get the justice and the case should be reinvestigated. Her mother is demanding a CBI inquiry and if the Odisha CM has respect for women, he should hand over the probe CBI. 4.5 crore Odias are standing with the family of the victim.

