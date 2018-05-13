2 Odisha sisters have alleged Bhubaneswar police of beating them in custody as a fallout of a land dispute. The video was posted online on Friday and in which 2 sisters are making allegations on the Bhubaneswar police officers. As the video went viral on the internet, police has ordered an internal probe.

In a video that is doing round the internet, 2 sisters have alleged Bhubaneswar police of beating them in custody as a fallout of a land dispute. As the video gone viral on the internet, Nayapalli police station took a strict action and ordered a departmental probe in the case. The video was posted online on Friday and in which 2 sisters are making allegations on the Bhubaneswar police officers. As per reports, the girls were picked up on May 6 after they allegedly roughed up police personnel who had come to resolve a land dispute in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

Both of them were released on bail on May 10, and a day later, they shared a video showing the marks and scares of their injury. In the video, both the girls are making allegations against the police to beat and thrash them and showing the red marks on their thighs and arms.

Though Nayapalli police refuted the allegations, police commissioner YB Khurania said appropriate action would be taken after a detailed inquiry into the incident. “An investigation will be carried out into the incident and action will be taken if the allegation is proved true,” said Khurania.

In cognizance to the matter DCP Anup Sahoo said, the inspector of Nayapalli police station, Sangram Pattnaik, and two women sub-inspectors have been shifted out. While, officials of Nayapalli police station said a team of cops who had gone to the spot came under attack from a mob, and a FIR has been registered in the same.

Earlier in another similar case, Odisha DGP had suspended an inspector in allegation for thrashing a 75-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law at police station. The 2 women had come to the station to complaint against each other when Nimapara police station inspector Mrutyunjay Swain got irritated and started beating them.

