Odisha: Suspended Police Officers Face Lie Detector & Brain Mapping Tests in Gujarat

The Odisha Crime Branch has taken five suspended police officers to Gujarat for polygraph (lie detector) and brain mapping tests

The Odisha Crime Branch has taken five suspended police officers to Gujarat for polygraph (lie detector) and brain mapping tests as part of the investigation into the alleged assault on an army officer and his fiancée at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar. The tests will be conducted at the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, after obtaining permission from the Bhubaneswar court.

The suspended officers—Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Dinakrishna Mishra, Sub-Inspector (SI) Baisalini Panda, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Salilamayi Sahu and Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balram Hansda—are accused of assaulting the couple at the police station on September 15, 2023. All five officers were suspended by Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania following the incident.

Polygraph and Brain Mapping Tests Approved

The Crime Branch had earlier sought permission from the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Bhubaneswar to conduct lie detector tests on the accused officers. The officers provided consent for the tests during a court hearing, paving the way for further investigation. The court also approved brain mapping and narco analysis tests for IIC Dinakrishna Mishra, which will follow the polygraph examination.

ALSO READ: True Equality And Justice Demand More Women In Politics: Rahul Gandhi

Reports indicate that Mishra will undergo all three tests—polygraph, brain mapping, and narco analysis—on Monday, while the other four officers will undergo polygraph tests the same day. These forensic tests are expected to shed light on the events of the night when the alleged custodial assault occurred.

Alleged Assault at Bharatpur Police Station

The incident in question took place in the early hours of September 15 when an Army Major and his fiancée visited the Bharatpur police station to file a complaint. According to the couple, they were returning home when a group of youths misbehaved with them. Seeking help from the police, they approached the station. However, instead of receiving assistance, they were allegedly harassed and assaulted by the police personnel on duty.

The case sparked outrage, prompting the Odisha DGP to immediately suspend the accused officers and hand over the investigation to the Crime Branch. The couple also alleged custodial torture, further intensifying the scrutiny on the police officers involved.

Crime Branch Takes Charge of Investigation

In light of the severity of the allegations, the Odisha Crime Branch took charge of the investigation. After conducting preliminary inquiries and collecting evidence, the Crime Branch decided to subject the suspended officers to forensic tests, including the polygraph and brain mapping tests, to verify their statements.

A Crime Branch official familiar with the investigation commented, “These tests are crucial in determining the veracity of the officers’ claims and to cross-check their involvement in the alleged assault. The results will form an integral part of the final report.”

The five suspended officers were taken to Gujarat over the weekend by a Crime Branch team, where the forensic examinations will take place. Following the polygraph tests, the investigating team will proceed with brain mapping and narco analysis for IIC Dinakrishna Mishra, as approved by the court.

Forensic Tests and Their Significance

Polygraph tests, commonly known as lie detector tests, measure physiological responses such as heart rate, respiration, and skin conductivity while subjects respond to a series of questions. These tests are used to assess whether individuals are being truthful. In this case, the officers will be asked questions related to the alleged assault, their conduct during the incident, and any other pertinent details regarding the couple’s claims of police harassment.

Brain mapping and narco analysis are additional forensic tools used to gather information from subjects. Brain mapping involves scanning the brain for cognitive responses to specific stimuli or questions, while narco analysis involves administering a “truth serum” to make subjects more likely to reveal information they might otherwise conceal. These methods are employed in sensitive cases to delve deeper into subjects’ knowledge and actions.