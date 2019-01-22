The ambitious Digha to Gopalpur coastal highway that was cleared by the Modi-led NDA government in 2016 has faced delayes due to the state government adopting hold-up tactics. The 415 KM long highway that will hug the Bay of Bengal along the coast of Odisha and create unprecedented avenues for development was accorded in-principle approval of the project on 24.11.2016, however, the work is yet to begin after the state government agains sought a revised presentation of the highway.

After the approval was granted, to speedily implement the Coastal Highway project, NHAI appointed consultants to undertake the preparation of Detailed Project Report in Feb’2016. On 03.09.2016 preliminary alignment of coastal highway was presented before Addl. Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner, Govt. of Odisha and other concerned officials of the State Govt. appreciated the proposal and agreed in principle.

Taking into account the consultations and suggestions detailing the alignment of the Govt of Odisha, Govt. of India accorded in-principle approval of the project on 24.11.2016. Accordingly, segmental alignment plan was shared with the concerned District Collectors as well as other stakeholders. Some suggestions were received from District Collectors as well as other public representatives for modifications in the alignment at certain locations.

Subsequent to the approval , NHAI undertoook various activities like field survey, detailed land acquisition plan, finalizing the bid documents of the project etc so as to ensure timely and effective implementation of then project

Subsequently, on 07.04.18, the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Odisha reviewed the alignment and suggested certain modifications to the alignment.

Factoring in the various suggestions of the State Goverrment. Govt of India approved the revised alignment on 24.07.2018. On 07.09.2018 NHAI requested Govt of Odisha to extend cooperation for completion of the pre construction activity.

Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) was appointed by Govt of Inda under the NH Act in Nov’ 2018 and 3 of the 15 CALAs have completed land verification process.

Govt of Odisha has been adopting delay tactics and has not been forthcoming in extending the requisite clearances related to forest and CRZ. After detailed and elaborate consultations over the past two years they have again sought a revised presentation in November 2018. The NHAI officials have been asking for dates which have not been given.

