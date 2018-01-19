AAP leader Ashutosh has hit out at EC for working on the behest of NDA govt. He said that the body was not working independently anymore and had become postbox of PMO. The ECI had earlier asked President Ram Nath Kovind to disqualify 20 MLAs of AAP on office-of-profit charge.

Following Election Commission’s recommendation that 20 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be disqualified for holding the office of profit as Parliamentary Secretaries, party leader Ashutosh has hit out at the body for ‘touching a new low’. He said that EC should work independently and not be a letterbox of the PMO. “A person like me who has covered EC as a reporter during (T N) Seshan days, today I can say EC has never touched so low ever,” the journalist-turned-politician posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had asked President Ram Nath Kovind to disqualify 20 MLAs of AAP on office-of-profit charge. The EC refused to comment on the issue saying the matter is sub judice. If the MLAs are disqualified, by-polls will be conducted on their respective seats. At present, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP holds 65 of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party has launched an attack on the central govt accusing it of witch-hunting. The party added that EC was not working independently, but on the commands of NDA govt.

“Everywhere in the world if any inquiry is being conducted, the accused are given a chance to present their case. But the EC has till date not allowed our MLAs to explain themselves. The EC seems to be working at the behest of the BJP govt. It has lost all credibility. This is a witch-hunt against our MLAs,”AAP MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

This is not the first time, BJP-led NDA govt at the Centre has been accused of influencing EC’s decisions. The Opposition had earlier accused EC of working at Centre’s behest for deferring polls in Gujarat.