The MLAs who have been disqualified are Alka Lamba, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Kailash Gehlot, Vijendra Garg, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Madan Lal Khufiya, Shiv Charan Goyal, Sarita Singh, Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar, Som Dutt, Avtar Singh, Sukhvir Singh Dala, Manoj Kumar and Nitin Tyagi. The 20 MLAs had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the EC’s recommendation but Justice Rekha Palli had refused to pass any interim order.

The 20 MLAs had held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday after which they had decided to approach the President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved the disqualification of twenty MLAs in Delhi on charges of holding Office of Profit, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday had recommended to the President that twenty AAP MLAs should be disqualified from the Delhi Assembly. “In the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission (EC), the 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly have been disqualified,” a notification issued by the law ministry quoted the president as saying.

The MLAs who have been disqualified are Alka Lamba, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Kailash Gehlot, Vijendra Garg, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Madan Lal Khufiya, Shiv Charan Goyal, Sarita Singh, Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar, Som Dutt, Avtar Singh, Sukhvir Singh Dala, Manoj Kumar and Nitin Tyagi. The 20 MLAs had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the EC’s recommendation but Justice Rekha Palli had refused to pass any interim order.

While Aam Aadmi Party’s hopes were shattered by President Kovind’s decision, here is how various political leaders reacted to the news:

Gopal Rai, Delhi Minister: We had hoped to go to the President asking him to give us a chance to present ourselves. Now we received this news. AAP will knock the doors of HC and even SC if the need be

We had hoped to go to the President asking him to give us a chance to present ourselves. Now we received this news. AAP will knock the doors of HC and even SC if the need be: Gopal Rai, Delhi Minister on recommendation of disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs approved by the President pic.twitter.com/TgyENWSgUf — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018

Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP leader: The fact that their RS nomination happened means EC was working at its own pace & there was no pressure that Arvind Kejriwal seems to have alleged.These are constitutional bodies whose mandate is to obey law

The fact that their RS nomination happened means EC was working at its own pace & there was no pressure that Arvind Kejriwal seems to have alleged.These are constitutional bodies whose mandate is to obey law :Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP on disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs #OfficeOfProfit pic.twitter.com/3dakoU0CZO — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018

Alka Lamba, AAP leader: Unfortunate that the President took the decision in such haste, without giving us chance to speak. It’s an act of Centre using constitutional institutions. We’ve trust on the judiciary. Doors of HC & SC is open for us

Unfortunate that the President took the decision in such haste, without giving us chance to speak. It's an act of Centre using constitutional institutions. We've trust on judiciary. Doors of HC & SC is open for us.: Alka Lamba, one of the 20 disqualified AAP MLAs #OfficeOfProfit pic.twitter.com/BckXd6C11U — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018

Prashant Bhushan, senior lawyer: The appt of 21 Parl secys (like deputy ministers) by AAP was clearly a move to keep the MLAs beholden to the govt & to circumvent the rule of no more than 10% Ministers. That they weren’t paid salaries doesn’t make that cease to be Office of Profit. Have been rightly disqualified

The appt of 21 Parl secys (like deputy ministers) by AAP was clearly a move to keep the MLAs beholden to the govt & to circumvent the rule of no more than 10% Ministers. That they weren't paid salaries doesn't make that cease to be office of Profit. Have been rightly disqualified — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 20, 2018

Ajay Maken, Congress leader: AAP has been helped by BJP & EC by delaying the decision for over 3 weeks. If decision would have come before 22nd Dec, these 20 MLAs would’ve been disqualified & couldn’t have voted for RS elections

AAP has been helped by BJP & EC by delaying the decision for over 3 weeks. If decision would have come before 22nd Dec, these 20 MLAs would've been disqualified & couldn't have voted for RS elections: Ajay Maken, Congress on disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs by EC #OfficeOfProfit pic.twitter.com/pl9emUpXSW — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018

Ashutosh, AAP leader: The President, Sri Ram Nath Kovind should himself contemplate if he has enhanced his stature in history as the President of the Republic of India by signing to disqualify AAP MLAs?

The President, Sri Ram Nath Kovind should himself contemplate if he has enhanced his stature in history as the President of the Republic of India by signing to disqualify AAP MLAs ? — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) January 21, 2018

Nagendar Sharma, AAP spokesperson: At a first glance Modi govt appointed EC’s order signed by President on 20 MLAs is completely silent on why MLAs were not given a hearing opportunity; what was their pecuniary gain and there is no mention of latest Supreme Court 2014 judgment on office of profit