The QR code-based ‘offline Aadhaar’ is likely to hold the key for opening bank accounts, operating payment wallets and purchasing insurance covers in the country if the ongoing talks between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fructify. The government’s attempt to use offline Aadhaar to ensure transparency comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court order and UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey’s attempt to use a four-digit pin number to encourage offline authentication, virtual Aadhaar and mask Aadhaar instead of the 12-digit unique identification (UID) number. The use of ‘offline Aadhaar’ will help hasslefree operations and benefit financial technology companies that have been prodding the government to amend the law to make Aadhaar mandatory to which the Centre is denying now.

During the procedure of Electronic Authentication, a customer not only submits his/her Aadhaar number but also scans fingerprint for identification. However, during Offline Authentication, an individual will only have to send his Aadhaar number from a registered mobile number to the bank and the concerned bank will send a (One Time Password) OTP to the customer’s mobile for identification. There is no need to submit the biometrics and the process is completely transparent. While in Virtual Aaadhaar, if an individual is reluctant to submit his 12-digit unique identification (UID) number, he/she can use the 16-digit number. The 16-digit number can be changed at any point in time according to the convenience of the individual and during the printing of the Addaar card, this number will also get printed on it.

UIDAI has been pushing offline Aadhaar as the tool for KYC instead of the biometric eKYC. According to reports, Aadhaar authentications and enrolments fell in November to the lowest levels in 2018 after the Supreme Court, while upholding the constitutional validity of Aadhaar on September 26, limited its use to government subsidies and certain services and ordered that it was not mandatory to link it to bank accounts and mobile numbers.

