Oil Marketing Firms Announce Rs 39 Price Hike For 19 Kg LPG Cylinders

Oil marketing companies have increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 39, effective from Sunday. After this hike, the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,691.50.

Recent Price Changes

Earlier, on July 1, in a move to offer relief to businesses and commercial enterprises, oil marketing companies had announced a reduction in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was slashed by Rs 30, bringing the new retail sales price in Delhi to Rs 1,646.

Previous Reductions

On June 1, the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 69.50 in Delhi, which brought the retail sales price down to Rs 1,676. Prior to that, on May 1, 2024, there was a reduction of Rs 19 per cylinder.

Factors Influencing Price Adjustments

The frequent adjustments in LPG cylinder prices at the start of each month reflect the dynamic nature of the market. Various factors, such as international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, play a significant role in these pricing decisions. Although the exact reasons behind the recent price changes have not been disclosed, it is evident that the oil marketing companies are responsive to broader economic conditions and market fluctuations.

