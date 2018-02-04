The ship, carrying 13,500 tonnes of petrol worth $8.1 million, was anchored at Cotonou, Benin before it went missing in the Gulf of Guinea. The MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar said the ministry was in touch with the authorities in Benin and Nigeria for their help in locating the ship and is constantly monitoring the situation. This is the second ship to go missing in the last one month.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday informed that a merchant vessel, owned by a Mumbai-based Anglo-Eastern shipping company, with 22 Indian nationals onboard is presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea. It is suspected that the MT Marine Express, carrying 13,500 tonnes of gasoline may have been hijacked by the pirates. The MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar said the ministry was in touch with the authorities in Benin and Nigeria for their help in locating the ship and is constantly monitoring the situation.

The ship, carrying 13,500 tonnes of petrol worth $8.1 million, was anchored at Cotonou, Benin before it went missing in the Gulf of Guinea. “Our Mission in Abuja (Nigeria) is in touch with the authorities in Benin and Nigeria for their help in locating the ship and is constantly monitoring the situation. A 24-hour helpline number set up by the Embassy for information on those missing is +234-9070343860,” he informed in another tweet.

Anglo-Eastern Ship Management, in a tweet, said that the safety of the crew was their top priority. It informed the families that it had lost contact with Marine Express. “We regret that contact has been lost with the AE-managed MT Marine Express while at Cotonou, Benin. Last contact was at 03:30 UTC, Feb 1. Authorities have been alerted and are responding. Our top priority is the safety of the crew, whose families have been contacted, ” Anglo-Eastern Ship Management said. This is the second ship to go missing in the last one month. In January, another vessel MT Barret went missing off the coast of Benin.