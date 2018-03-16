Uber and Ola cab drivers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from the midnight of March 18. The strike is expected to be observed in various cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad among other cities. Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena spoke to PTI. The union demands that Ola and Uber should ensure business worth Rs 1.25 lakh as assured by them in the beginning and stop company owned cabs immediately.

Uber and Ola cab drivers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from the midnight of March 18. The strike is expected to be observed in various cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad among other cities. Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena spoke to PTI and said Ola and Uber had given many big assurances to the drivers, but today they unable to cover costs. He also added, ” They have invested Rs 5-7 lakh, and were expecting to make Rs 1.5 lakh a month but are unable to even make half of this, owing to the mismanagement by these companies.”

Mr Sanjay also alleged that these taxi providing companies are primarily giving priority to company-owned cars rather than to the driver-owned cars, which has caused a major decline in their business. While the taxi-providing companies had in the past offered loan-guarantee letters to the taxi drivers through the Mudra scheme, which was without verification. Mr Sanjaty claimed that they are defaulting on repayment now as they are unable to cover the costs.

In the financial capital, Mumbai alone there are 45,000 cabs on these agitated drivers but due to a decrease in their business, there has been 20% fall in the number of cabs running on these platforms in the city. Other than OLa and Uber, there are others also who are in support of the strike. According to a report published by the national daily, Hindustan Times, an Uber spokesperson called the strike call as a speculative.

