New Delhi: Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Friday that the company sold electric scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore in the first two days of sales. Aggarwal stated on Twitter,”Day 2 of the EV era was even better than Day 1!” in just two days, we sold over 1100 crore! The purchase window will reopen on November 1st, so make your reservation now if you haven’t already.”

Customers who booked the scooters with a token amount of Rs 499 had to pay an advanced amount of Rs 20,000 to complete the purchase procedure. Ola has temporarily suspended sales of the S1 and S2 Pro electric vehicles. Without quantifying the number of units sold, Aggarwal stated on Wednesday that four Ola e-scooters are sold every second.

Varun Dubey, CMO of Ola Electric, told CNN-IBN about the deliveries, saying,”We will start the deliveries in mid-October.” the exact date a customer receives is the basis for when they made the purchase.“ Without commenting on production timelines, Dubey stated that Phase-1 of Ola Future Factory is complete and that the company plans to begin production in time to meet commitments. The Ola S1 and S2 Pro electric scooters are priced at Rs 99,000 and Rs 1.29 lakh, respectively{ex-showroom).