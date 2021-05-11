Ola Foundation has joined hands with the donation platform GiveIndia. The drive will kickstart this week in Bengaluru as part of its O2forIndia initiative providing people with free oxygen concentrators.

Ola’s non-profit organization Ola Foundation has joined hands with the donation platform GiveIndia. This collaboration is to provide people with free oxygen concentrators who are in need of it. The drive will kickstart this week in Bengaluru as part of its O2forIndia initiative. The company aims to contribute towards providing relief to the people amid the deadly pandemic crisis.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the urban mobility company will “provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need. You can request for concentrators on the Ola app. Once validated, we will deliver it to your doorstep and pick it up back once you no longer need it. Concentrator and transportation are both free,” he announced. The project will begin in Bangalore this week and will expand across India in coming weeks.

Bhavish Aggarwal hopes this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted. Currently, India is severely impacted by the second wave of the deadly COVID-19. In hospitals, there is a shortage of oxygen, beds, ventilators and healthcare is on the brink of collapsing across states.

Several organizations across the spectrum are lending a helping hand to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators. Bengaluru reported 20,897 fresh cases on Sunday and 281 deaths, the highest of all 30 districts in Karnataka. A large number of casualties are taking place due to lung failure. As per the local medical experts, it could also be a sign of a new variant popping up in the region.