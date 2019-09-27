The Central Motor vehicle Rules said the private vehicles must be re-registered after 15 years adding that the vehicle will be automatically deregistered and lead to a penalty if failed to pay the amount.

The government is all set to increase the re-registration fees of vehicles which are older than 15 years. Reports said the fee would witness a heavy charge from 10 to 40-fold hike. The hike in the registration fees for vehicles older than 15 years has been mentioned by the Road Ministry. The Central Motor vehicle Rules have maintained that the private vehicles must be re-registered after 15 years, if failed, the vehicle will be automatically deregistered and lead to a penalty.

As per the table mentioned by the Road Ministry for the re-registration fees for old vehicles, the user have to pay Rs 2,000 for renewing the registration of two-wheeler which earlier was Rs 200 only. For the three-wheeler, the user have to pay Rs 10,000, earlier it was Rs 300 only.

For the car or LMV, the user must pay Rs 15,000 for the renewal of older vehicle. For the four-wheel transport vehicles, the user should pay the fees of Rs 20,000. The medium cargo transport vehicle will have to pay Rs 40,000 as their registration fee for the older vehicles. Rs 40,000 will also have to pay by the owner of heavy vehicles who currently pay Rs 1,500.

Meanwhile, the government will also implement the scrappage policy next month. The scrapping policy is a government-funded programme for encouraging people to replace old vehicles with new ones. The government will also be brought in the sale of old vehicles. The new policy is basically to revive the auto industry, which witnessed a huge drop in sales during the last several months. The new vehicles are expected to help in the reduction of pollution level in the country.

Scrappage policy has been implemented by many countries including Vehicle Incentive Programme in Canada, Car Allowance Rebate System in the United States and others.

The Centre has also issued a notification, removing the criteria that asked for a minimum educational qualification of passing the class 8th for driving the vehicles. However, the government has instructed to conduct strict trials for the transport licence matter.

