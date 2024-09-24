Om Birla Calls For Respectful Policy Discussions In The House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern on Tuesday about the increasing commotion and acrimony in legislatures. He noted that this issue has been discussed with presiding officers from time to time. Birla emphasized that presiding officers should conduct House proceedings with dignity, decorum, and in accordance with Indian values and standards.

Conclusion of the CPA India Region Conference

The 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, which began on September 23 at the Parliament premises, concluded today (Tuesday). Om Birla, who is also the Chairperson of the CPA India Region, chaired the concluding session. He highlighted that the traditions and systems of the House should reflect Indian values and that policies and laws should foster a sense of Indianness to realize the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Encouraging Dignified Discussions

Birla called on presiding officers to ensure that the House becomes a center for dignified discussions on the government’s policies and programs, encouraging participation from all members. He stressed the important role legislatures play in the development of the country and states. Democratic institutions must engage continuously with the public to address their needs and aspirations.

Promoting Transparency and Accountability

The Speaker urged presiding officers to take steps toward making democratic institutions more transparent, accountable, and results-oriented. He suggested that new members receive comprehensive training on the functioning of the House, maintaining dignity and decorum, and effectively using legislative tools to raise public issues.

“Presiding officers should maintain continuous and consistent dialogue across parties and set new standards for politics,” he stated.

Emphasizing Digitization

Birla expressed satisfaction with the digitization of processes and records in state legislatures, as well as the ongoing efforts to enhance the capacity of public representatives through information technology. He expressed hope that these initiatives would significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of legislatures.

“State legislatures should accelerate digitization efforts, especially where progress is slow, so that the vision of ‘one nation, one digital platform’ can be realized,” he added.

Addressing Key Issues

Birla assured that issues raised by presiding officers during the conference, such as financial autonomy, the decreasing number of sitting days, and the implementation of e-Vidhan, will be further discussed with the aim of finding acceptable solutions. He hopes that the two-day conference will yield tangible improvements in the functioning of legislatures.

He encouraged presiding officers to adopt new ideas, a fresh vision, and to create new rules and policies for the future. Birla also stressed the importance of ensuring that the benefits of sustainable and inclusive development reach the most marginalized sections of society.

Attendance and Theme of the Conference

A total of 42 presiding officers, including four chairpersons and 25 speakers, along with their principal secretaries and accompanying officers, attended the conference. The theme of the event was “The Role of Legislative Bodies in the Attainment of Sustainable and Inclusive Development.”

The conference was preceded by an executive committee meeting of the CPA India Region on September 23, 2024. On the second day of the conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with presiding officers of state legislative bodies, paid tribute to eminent personalities at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises.

