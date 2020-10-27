On Tuesday, an Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will attend the sixth BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Parliamentary Forum today through virtual mode.

Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend sixth BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held virtually on Tuesday.

The meeting will be chaired by the Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. Speakers and members of five BRICS Parliaments namely Brazil, Russian Federation, India, China and South Africa will participate in the Forum.

The Indian parliamentary delegation comprises Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava.The theme of the Forum is BRICS partnership in the interest of global stability, general safety and innovative growth: Parliamentary dimension.

The forum will also discuss improvement in the quality of life of people of BRICS countries, preparation of legislative initiatives in the area of public health care, social protection of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, economic rehabilitation in the post-COVID period including the support measures to MSMEs and the development of distant regions and development of the future Parliamentary cooperation among BRICS countries.

