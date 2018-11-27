Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to question the recent visit of ex-prime minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik to Kashmir and his meeting with separatist leaders last week. It's worth mentioning that it was then prime minister Bondevik who played a crucial role in 2002 with the Tamil Tigers.

Last week, Bondevik met separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He also visited Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir and met a cross-section of people there as well. While there was no official word from the former Norwegian PM, Geelani and Mirwaiz issued a statement saying that since Norway has a history of mediating, therefore, the Norwegian government should make efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz described the meeting as fruitful and said that he had urged Bondevik to help in ending the daily killings and urgent resolution of the festering Kashmir dispute.

As per a report on PTI, the visiting delegation also assured the leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) that they would use their good offices to ensure that a sustained and result-oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan for an “amicable solution.”

It’s worth mentioning that it was then prime minister Bondevik who played a crucial role in 2002 with the Tamil Tigers. The ceasefire brokered back then eventually fell apart that led to the final attack that destroyed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

WHAT WAS THIS CEASEFIRE DEAL?

Between 1983 and 2009, Sir Lanka witnessed a civil war between the government and LTTE (Tamil Tigers) which sought the creation of an independent Tamil state. The civil war ended in 2009 but in 2002 there was a time when it seemed to have ended. This was due to a ceasefire agreement brokered by Norway, it was the culmination of a series of meetings that took place in locations ranging from Thailand and Japan to Norway, Germany and Switzerland.

