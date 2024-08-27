Omar Abdullah Criticizes Jamaat-e-Islami’s Shift in Stance on Elections

In a significant shift, four candidates backed by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir have filed nominations to contest as independents in the upcoming assembly elections. This development has drawn sharp remarks from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who pointed out the group’s dramatic change in position regarding elections.

Omar Abdullah, addressing the media, highlighted the irony of Jamaat-e-Islami’s decision to participate in the electoral process, noting that the group once deemed elections as “haram” (forbidden) but now considers them “halal” (permissible). He remarked, “For years, we were told that elections were prohibited. Now, it seems they have had a change of heart, and elections are being encouraged. We have always maintained that all matters should be resolved through democratic means.”

He further reflected on the evolution of Jamaat-e-Islami’s political ideology over the past 30 to 35 years, suggesting that their current approach is a positive change. Abdullah expressed his wish that the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami be lifted so they could contest under their party’s symbol, but noted with disappointment that this had not been permitted by authorities in Delhi. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the group had found a way to enter the political arena by supporting independent candidates.

This shift marks a notable moment in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape, as Jamaat-e-Islami, despite the ongoing ban, seeks to influence the region’s democratic process.

