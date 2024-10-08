Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Omar Abdullah Leads Early in Jammu & Kashmir Elections, Calls for Transparency in Results

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah started Tuesday morning with a strong lead in Ganderbal and Budgam.

Omar Abdullah Leads Early in Jammu & Kashmir Elections, Calls for Transparency in Results

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah started Tuesday morning with a strong lead in Ganderbal and Budgam, two key constituencies in the Union Territory’s elections, according to early trends shared by the Election Commission.

The National Conference (NC) leader, speaking briefly with reporters soon after the counting process began, emphasized that the final results would not be clear until later in the day.

“We remain hopeful for victory, but it is the voters of Jammu and Kashmir who have made the final decision. By this afternoon, we will know the outcome,” Abdullah stated during a media interaction in Srinagar.

Abdullah also called for a transparent process, expressing concern that any potential manipulation could undermine the public’s voice. “If the mandate goes against the BJP, there should be no tricks or interference,” he remarked.

As the early count unfolded, the National Conference was leading in all constituencies across Srinagar district, signaling a promising start for the party.

MUST READ: J&K Assembly Polls Result 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage   

Filed under

Election Results 2024 Election results j&k 2024 Jammu & Kashmir Elections omar abdullah Today Election results Jammu Kashmir

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox