Omar Abdullah Leads Early in Jammu & Kashmir Elections, Calls for Transparency in Results

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah started Tuesday morning with a strong lead in Ganderbal and Budgam, two key constituencies in the Union Territory’s elections, according to early trends shared by the Election Commission.

The National Conference (NC) leader, speaking briefly with reporters soon after the counting process began, emphasized that the final results would not be clear until later in the day.

“We remain hopeful for victory, but it is the voters of Jammu and Kashmir who have made the final decision. By this afternoon, we will know the outcome,” Abdullah stated during a media interaction in Srinagar.

Abdullah also called for a transparent process, expressing concern that any potential manipulation could undermine the public’s voice. “If the mandate goes against the BJP, there should be no tricks or interference,” he remarked.

As the early count unfolded, the National Conference was leading in all constituencies across Srinagar district, signaling a promising start for the party.