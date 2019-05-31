Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti silent over Amit Shah's appointment as Home Minister: The situation in the country indicates that Jammu and Kashmir would top Shah's agenda as seen in previous governments, however, Kashmiri politicians are yet to react to the big development, unlike their counterparts from other states who have either taken jibes or praised PM Modi for the rare decision.

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti silent over Amit Shah’s appointment as Home Minister: BJP president Amit Shah was appointed as the Union Home Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind, a day after he took oath in a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah was given the charge of Home Ministry which is considered as the most important one in the Cabinet. The situation in the country indicates that Jammu and Kashmir would top Shah’s agenda as seen in previous governments, however, Kashmiri politicians are yet to react to the big development, unlike their counterparts from other states who have either taken jibes or praised PM Modi for the rare decision.

It has been witnessed that former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti would react to almost every development which unfolds from Kashmir to Kanyakumari but both the critics of the nationalist party remained tight-lipped.

After PM Modi and his Cabinet took oath on Thursday, Omar congratulated all the ministers through a Tweet. It was followed by his another tweet wherein he said that it is a pity to not see people like former finance Arun Jaitley and former external minister Sushma Swaraj in the 2.0 Cabinet of PM Modi. Earlier on Friday, former CM also reminded all the ministers to update their Twitter bios but did not either oppose or favour Shah’s appointment replacing Rajnath Singh.

The PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM, also opted silence over 54-year-old leader’s appointment to the Home Ministry. She though congratulated former defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman who replaced Arun Jaitley as the Finance Minister but followed Omar vis-à-vis BJP president’s appointment.

Only Omar and Mehbooba can answer why have they been silent but one thing is clear they cant remain so forever because Shah has been a vocal critic of Article 370 and Article 35A that guarantee special status and privileges to Jammu and Kashmir and its residents. The BJP has also promised in its election manifesto that they would move to abrogate these two articles of the Constitution.

Now, it would be interesting to see whether Shah would follow BJP’s manifesto to annul Article 370 and Article 35A or try to win the hearts of Kashmiris as the Home Minister.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App