Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti attack government on China's shield to Masood Azhar and delaying polls in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered to China over the issue of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief. He said that the Centre has also surrendered to Pakistan and its proxies by delaying assembly polls in the state. Abdullah criticised Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his weak Modi is sacred of Xi remark. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti questioned government's inaction towards permanent UNSC member.

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti attack government on China’s shield to Masood Azhar and delaying polls in Jammu and Kashmir: The former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday come down heavily on BJP-led government for its inaction towards China for shielding Masood Azhar at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). They also attacked the government for delaying assembly polls in the state. National Conference working president Omar Abdullah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered to China over the issue of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief. He added that the Centre has also surrendered to Pakistan and its proxies by delaying assembly polls in the state.

Abdullah criticised Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his weak Modi is sacred of Xi remark.

The former chief minister said that BJP government gave Pakistan a small victory by postponing Anantnag by-poll in 2017 and a big victory after delaying state assembly polls. He maintained that it is not Rahul Gandhi, who is giving Pakistan a reason to celebrate, but it is BJP.

Commenting on China’s technical hold on the proposal at UNSC, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti questioned government’s inaction towards permanent UNSC member. She asked that why every time government is hiding in the corner, instead of giving a response to neighbouring China?

On Wednesday, China again blocked the move to designate Azhar a global terrorist. The proposal was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, 13 days after the Pulwama suicide bombing.

Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that the country is disappointed by this outcome. It said that China’s block has prevented action by the international community to designate the head of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad a global terrorist.

