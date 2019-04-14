Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment of getting rid Jammu and Kashmir of Abdullah, Mufti families: Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba hit back at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment of getting Jammu and Kashmir rid of two political families. Both the politicians questioned PM Modi why BJP framed alliance with these families if they wanted the state to get rid of Abdullah and Mufti families.

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment of getting rid Jammu and Kashmir of Abdullah, Mufti families: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday strongly reacted to the comment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rule of two political families in Jammu and Kashmir i.e, Abdullah and Mufti families. Referring to the coalition government of BJP and PDP in which Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and her daughter Mehbooba Mufti were chief ministers, National Conference vice-president maintained PM Modi said in 2014 that they needed to get rid of two dominating political families but then promptly goes and made not one but two members of the Mufti family CM of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also posted the photo of PM Modi and late Jammu and Kashmir CM on the Twitter, saying this is how much PM Modi believes what he says, look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid the state politics of.

This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of. pic.twitter.com/SFtdXJjbhI — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 14, 2019

Reacting to PM Modi’s vow to rid Jammu and Kashmir of two political families, Mehbooba said that why does PM Modi bash political families before elections and once polls are over, he sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? She also accused the ruling BJP of dividing the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party chief said that for retaining the power, PM Modi is misleading people by equating himself with the nation.

I for once have never lowered political discourse by abusing opponents inc BJP. In order to gain sympathy & consequently power, PM is misleading people by equating himself with the nation. Every Indian owes his allegiance to India not PM Modi. India is not Modi & Modi isn’t India — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2019

Not stopping here, Mehbooba while paying tributes to BR Ambedkar said that BJP has misappropriated the architect of the country’s constitution.

Heartfelt tributes on #Ambedkarjayanti to the architect of the Indian constitution. Ironical that BJP has misappropriated him as the mascot of Hindutva nationalism & anti Muslim when in reality he praised the egalitarian principles of Islam & opposed majoritarianism of any kind — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2019

Earlier, addressing a rally in Kathua, the prime minister said that Abdullah and Mufti families have destroyed the lives of three generations of the state. He said that that the bright future of the state is possible only after the rule of these two families is over.

