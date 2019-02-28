Kashmiri politicians welcomed Pakistan government's decision to release the captive Commander Abhinandan who has been captive since yesterday after Pakistan government claimed to have shot two jet fighters of India inside their territory. The leaders across party lines have welcomed the decision and have termed it as a mark of reconciliation.

Kashmiri politicians on Thursday welcomed Pakistan government’s decision to release the Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who has been detained by Pakistan following an aerial engage. India summoned the deputy high commissioner of Pakistan and demanded the immediate and safe return of the Indian Air Force pilot. India also warned Pakistan to cause any harm to the captive pilot.

Taking to Twitter, leaders of various political parties in Kashmir welcomed the decision and said that it is a mark of reconciliation and Indian leadership should reciprocate over the decision. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that Pakistan’s decision to release Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan is a mark of reconciliation and Indian leadership should reciprocate.

The decision to hand over Wing Commander Abhinandan is a great gesture & shouldnt be seen in isolation. It also comes at a time when Pak could’ve chosen to further escalate an already tensed situation. I see it as a mark of reconciliation . Our leadership should reciprocate. https://t.co/i2RZINyIbk — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 28, 2019

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in his election campaigns while our wing commander Abhinandan will be back in next 24-48 hours. Omar further added that it seems that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is less concerned with our forces. Earlier, Omar Abdullah had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend all his political activities till the missing Indian Air Force pilot returns home safely and also had asked opposition parties to put off their meeting in the national capital.

PM Modi continuing with his #Elections2019 campaign is the surest sign #WingCommanderAbhinandan will be back in the next 24-48 hours. Either that or he really just couldn’t care less. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 28, 2019

Shah Faesal, an ex-IAS officer, who recently joined politics said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to talk to India and deescalate tensions between both countries, but unfortunately, our country has not answered yet to close down this tension between two countries.

I pray that Wing Commander Abhinandan can come back and reunite with his family soon. It is really tragic that soldiers are forced to fight an ugly, completely avoidable war. Hope Pakistan treats him as a PoW and extends to him all protections under Geneva Convention. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) February 27, 2019

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Air Force pilot Abinanmdan Varthaman will be released tomorrow as a peace gesture.

