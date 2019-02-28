Kashmiri politicians on Thursday welcomed Pakistan government’s decision to release the Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who has been detained by Pakistan following an aerial engage. India summoned the deputy high commissioner of Pakistan and demanded the immediate and safe return of the Indian Air Force pilot. India also warned Pakistan to cause any harm to the captive pilot.
Taking to Twitter, leaders of various political parties in Kashmir welcomed the decision and said that it is a mark of reconciliation and Indian leadership should reciprocate over the decision. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that Pakistan’s decision to release Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan is a mark of reconciliation and Indian leadership should reciprocate.
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in his election campaigns while our wing commander Abhinandan will be back in next 24-48 hours. Omar further added that it seems that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is less concerned with our forces. Earlier, Omar Abdullah had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend all his political activities till the missing Indian Air Force pilot returns home safely and also had asked opposition parties to put off their meeting in the national capital.
Shah Faesal, an ex-IAS officer, who recently joined politics said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to talk to India and deescalate tensions between both countries, but unfortunately, our country has not answered yet to close down this tension between two countries.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Air Force pilot Abinanmdan Varthaman will be released tomorrow as a peace gesture.
Leave a Reply