Just after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was dissolved, Omar Abdullah took to his official Twitter handle and shared a GIF that showed a paper coming out of a fax machine and directly landing into a shredder. The JKNC leader captioned the post: "Raj Bhavan Jammu fax machine at work."

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dissolved the state Assembly almost immediately after former Chief Minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form the government in the state. Interestingly, the governor’s swift actions came after Mehbooba Mufti claimed that a letter signed by her couldn’t be reached to the Raj Bhavan as the fax machine in the Governor’s office was not working. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah was quick to notice this fact and shared a light-hearted meme on Twitter targeting the Raj Bhavan’s “faulty” fax machine. His tweet was followed by an even more hilarious dig by Mehbooba Mufti.

Raj Bhavan Jammu fax machine at work 😀 pic.twitter.com/RyLOhvQinc — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018

Mehbooba Mufti reacted to Omar’s tweet with her own style. She shared an image of a skeleton sitting on a bench in respect with Omar’s comments and captioned the image: “Meanwhile those awaiting a response”. The JKNC leader shared it on his social media account with laughing smileys.

Meanwhile those awaiting a response. pic.twitter.com/Q4OM7rFfvB — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

As per Mehbooba Mufti’s claims on her Twitter handle, she tried to connect with the governor to stake her claim to form the government but neither the fax machine at his office and nor his official telephone could be reached. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief made her assertions after claiming that she has the support of JKNC and the Congress.

In one of the tweets in the wake of the dissolution of the Assembly, she said, “In today’s age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE Governor’s residence didn’t receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution.”

