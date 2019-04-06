Actor-turned-BJP leader Hema Malini, who has been several times criticised by Oppositions and other parties for her style of working in her constituency Mathura has been trolled by the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over her latest photographs while driving a tractor during her field visit in Govardhan, Mathura. Sarcastically, pointing out, Omar Abdullah said Hema Malini who is aged at 70 wearing a pink sari, sunglasses and a smile has her hands on the steering wheel seemed to be driving a fancy tractor which has the drums on the side and mist generators to give cool air.

Reacting on the same, Hema Malini told a leading daily that she was an actress and a celebrity who don’t usually spot an environment like villages. Even if she acted then there is no wrong in it. Everybody was happy to see the picture back in Mumbai.

What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor 🚜. https://t.co/PQqSd9dA2R — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2019

The General Elections 2019 are around the corner, and the leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make their campaigns successful. Hema Malini went to the field visit to promote her campaign. This time she couldn’t escape from National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s eye. In these photographs, Hema Malini can be seen cutting crop with women on fields. She also greeted people through the sunroof of her Mercedes.

In the upcoming General Elections 2019, Hema Malini is contesting from Mathura for the second time. She had won in 2014 against the Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary. Several voters have complained about former filmstar and classical dancer’s working style, un the past five years for her constituency.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More