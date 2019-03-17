Omar Abdullah says got alliance proposal from Congress, but National Conference wants to contest all 3 Kashmir seats: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that the National Conference got an alliance proposal from Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. He said the party made it clear to Congress that it would contest all the three seats in Kashmir valley. Abdullah maintained that they have not received any response from Congress yet, adding that if Congress accepts the party’s demand, then they would talk about the other three seats.
There were rumours that Omar’s father and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah might contest assembly elections in the state to become chief minister. But he dismissed these rumours, saying, his son would become the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
The polling in the state would be conducted in five phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 06. Due to security reasons, the polling for south Kashmir’s Anantnag seat would be held in three phases.
Jammu and Kashmir state has a total of six Lok Sabha constituencies. Three seats fall in Kashmir valley, two in Jammu and one 1 Ladakh region.
Leave a Reply