Omar Abdullah on Thursday lashed out at the Centre for the removal of security to mainstream political workers and office-bearers. The National Conference (NC) leader said that Kashmiris being targeted for political gains in the valley. He also condemned violence against Kashmiris.

The National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Thursday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for the removal of security to mainstream political workers and office-bearers. Addressing a presser, Omar Abdullah said at the time when mainstream politics should be promoted to connect with locals to counter radical and violent forces, this retrograde step will weaken political activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah added that he requests the Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malick to reconsider this decision. If the governor does not roll back the decision, then his party will knock the doors of courts and ask them to intervene.

“At a time when mainstream political parties should be encouraged to step up their activities & build greater contact with people to counter the forces that have supported radicalisation & violence this will have the opposite fallout.”

Omar Abdullah called it a plot, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, after consideration inputs from the Central government and the state intelligence department, which shows that it’s done for political purposes only.

Abdullah, in a tweet, said, There is an element of pick and choose at play in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister said that his party has never been in favour of violence and terror, in fact, they always call for a solution through dialogue. “When we talk of dialogue we’re branded anti-nationals but in a joint statement with Saudi Arabia, the two leaders talk about composite dialogue,” Abdullah target Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him.

