Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah while speaking on the rift between PDP MLAs after reports surfaced that they were not happy with party's leadership, said that why MLAs are saying that they are unhappy now when the coalition government with BJP has disintegrated.

After reports surfaced that some MLAs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mehbooba Mufti were not happy with the leadership and one of the MLAs termed former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as incompetent, former CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticised PDP MLAs for expressing their disagreement after their coalition government with the BJP had fallen. Omar Abdullah blamed PDP MLAs for playing opportunistic politics and said that how come they did not express that they were unhappy with the party before and expressing it now when the coalition government has disintegrated.

Omar Abdullah said that PDP MLAs expressing their unhappiness now when the government is no more. Responding to the question whether the alleged rebel MLAs will be joining BJP, Omar Abdullah said that this is something only they would be knowing.

Speaking on the development, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta there seems some problem in the internal democracy of the PDP.

Congress national spokesperson Shaktisingh Gohil said that like child abduction is illelegal, in the same way, MLA abduction is also illegal. It can’t be tolerated. He also accused PM Modi, Amit Shah who have become habitual of doing this but I don’t think this will be a success.

Earlier, reports surfaced that around 14 PDP MLAs may break ties with the party, after BJP-PDP coalition government disintegrated when Modi-led BJP took back the support. Jammu and Kashmir since then has been into governor’s rule.

Speaking on the security situation, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he has reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the way forward at a meeting with the Governor and state administration in Srinagar.

