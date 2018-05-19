Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has again cracked a joke on the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka. In a tweet, the Congress ally commented on a picture of a bus for BJP MLAs and said that the Rahul Gandhi-led party should have paid someone to replace the BJP sticker in the front with a Congress sticker. He also suggested that the MLAs who will indulge in horse trading should be barred from contesting future elections.

As the BJP is struggling to prove its majority in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, it seems Congress ally Omar Abdullah sitting in Jammu and Kashmir seems to be enjoying the political drama which has resulted following a hung assembly in the region. If one looks closely, the JNKC chief has been cracking jokes on the developments in Karnataka. For instance, the former Chief Minister recently called the Governor Vajubhai Vala a rubber stamp and stated that the rival party – BJP needs no lessons for breaching Constitution. He also said that MLAs who indulge in horse trading should be barred from contesting future elections.

The JNKC Chief has again come under the attention of media after commenting about the 3 political outfits, BJP, Congress and JDS, and the buses they have been using to ferry their MLAs to-and-fro between hotels, resorts, airports, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Hyderabad. Commenting on a photo of a bus for BJP MLAs, Omar Abdullah has given some advice to the Congress. He said that the Rahul Gandhi-led party should have paid someone to replace the BJP sticker in the front with a Congress sticker. That way the MLAs inside would have mysteriously vanished for 24 hours.

Congress should have paid someone to replace the BJP sticker with a Cong MLAs sticker. The bus & it’s occupants would have mysteriously vanished for 24 hours 😏 https://t.co/1ooBqhHGUs — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 19, 2018

Once more an occupant of a Raj Bhavan allows himself to be used as a rubber stamp. BJP announces (& then deletes) the details of #Yeddyurappa swearing in slated for tomorrow before it can be officially communicated. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 16, 2018

Simply disqualifying defecting MLAs isn’t enough to stop horse trading since most of them come back with a mandate of their newly discovered party. They should be barred from fighting elections for a period of not less than 1 term. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 16, 2018

Subtext we don’t need lessons from anyone else, we can blow the constitution to shambles & misuse the powers of Governors as well as the best in the business. https://t.co/EyQMFdxrfI — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 16, 2018

The Supreme Court on May 18 ordered for a floor test to be conducted on Saturday at 4pm. The judicature drastically slashed the BJP’s demand seeking more time to prove majority on the floor. On May 17, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala controversially administered the oath of office and secrecy to Yeddyurappa at the Raj Bhavan in a morning ceremony. Vala gave the BJP 15 days time to prove his majority in the Legislative Assembly. Though BJP has emerged as the single-largest party by securing 104 seats but is falling short of 8 MLAs to form the government. The Congress trailed behind the BJP with 78 seats and the regional JDS with 37 seats.

