Omar Abdullah Urges J&K Government To Push For Statehood Restoration

He further emphasised that they would make every effort to work harmoniously with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for the benefit of the people.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that whenever a government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, it should pass a resolution and begin talks with the union government to restore the region’s statehood.

“Once the government is formed, it should pass a resolution and then engage in talks with the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other ministers in Delhi,” he stated.

He further emphasised that they would make every effort to work harmoniously with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for the benefit of the people.

“We do not seek major confrontation between the LG and the government. Instead, we aim for peaceful cooperation and to work for the people until we regain our rightful status as a state. We hope to restore statehood as soon as possible,” he added.

When asked about a congratulatory call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the NC alliance on their victory, he said, “The Prime Minister congratulated the National Conference, and I expressed my thanks. I also conveyed our desire for a cooperative and conducive atmosphere to work for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Omar Abdullah noted that it was too early to determine the government’s priorities, as the party leader and alliance leader were yet to be chosen by the representatives.

“For now, let the party leader be elected, followed by the alliance leader. Once that is done, we will approach the Raj Bhavan to stake our claim to form the government, and a date for the oath-taking will be set. As for the government’s priorities, you can ask when the government is formed,” he said.

He also declined to comment on portfolio allocations or whether a Congress leader would assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

“There’s no need to worry about portfolio allocation or who will become Deputy Chief Minister. The party and the alliance will decide. Do you expect the party to conduct its negotiations through ANI? Leave that to us. We haven’t even decided on our leader yet, so once that is settled, we will address the matter of ministers, portfolios, and the Deputy Chief Minister’s position,” he remarked.

He added, “People have placed great trust in us, and with that trust, we have secured many seats through the coalition. Our responsibility now is to meet their expectations.”

Omar Abdullah assured that the future government would work for all citizens, including those who voted for the BJP and those who abstained from voting.

“We are not the type to seek revenge on those who didn’t vote for us. The upcoming government will represent the Congress, the National Conference, the BJP, and even those who abstained from voting. In Srinagar, only 20 per cent voted–should we ignore the remaining 80 per cent? They too deserve the benefits of governance. Similarly, the people of Jammu, who voted for the BJP, also have the right to benefit from the government,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Must Read: Did You Know? Jammu and Kashmir Once Had Prime Ministers!