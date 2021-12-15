World Health Organization on Tuesday said that the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in over 70 countries. Meanwhile, India has recorded 58 cases of the Omicron variant so far.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said that the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in over 70 countries and it was likely already present in most countries in the world. “77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron, and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” WHO said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 58 cases of the Omicron variant so far. The four latest cases have been reported from Delhi. On Tuesday, Dr Suresh Kumar, the MD of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) said that the four new patients of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Delhi are asymptomatic, adding that two of them had come from the UK and the other two were close contacts. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, “The 4 new Omicron patients are asymptomatic, 2 came from the UK and the other 2 were their close contacts.”

The states and union territories where cases of the latest strain of the Covid-19 have been detected are – Maharashtra(28), Delhi(6), Gujarat (4), Rajasthan (9), Delhi (6) Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Chandigarh (1).