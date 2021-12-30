Delhi reported 923 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an 86 per cent jump in infections. As many as 496 cases were reported on Wednesday.

Mumbai reported 2,510 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin. As per the bulletin, the financial capital has reported 2,510 new cases, one death and 251 recoveries on Wednesday. Mumbai has 8,060 active cases and the recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. Presently, 45 buildings have been sealed in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray chaired a meeting at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. In the meeting, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other health officials were also present.

In a series of tweets, Aditya Thackeray said, “As the cases are rising rapidly, we urge everyone not to panic. However, we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up. This is a time to protect one’s self and thereby protect others.” Thackeray informed, “In the next 48 hours, BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age.”

“We have also asked all the covid care jumbo centres to be at the stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure. Testing and tracing protocols for all that have been operational all through were reviewed too,” he added.

He informed that in the meeting, they also discussed covid appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, especially with the New Year being around the corner.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 923 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an 86 per cent jump in infections. As many as 496 cases were reported on Wednesday. Today’s daily new Covid cases are the highest since 30 when 946 cases were reported. Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of COVID-19’s Omicron variant.

A total of 71,696 tests were conducted for detecting COVID-19 including 64,233 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 7,463 antigen tests. As per the bulletin by the Delhi Health Department, the active cases in the city has also gone up to 2,191. There were 1,680 active cases on June 25. Moreover, the positivity rate in the city scaled up to 1.29 per cent, the highest since May 28 when it was 1.58.

The Delhi Health Department informed that the total number of COVID-19 infections in the city has moved up to 14,45,102 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.44 per cent. With 344 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally of Delhi has gone upto 14,17,804.

In the last 24 hours, 115 foreign travellers were tested for COVID-19. Those who have been tested positive have been admitted to hospitals. As many 200 COVID positive patients have been admitted to the hospital, of which 98 belong to other states. Out of 200 patients, 145 patients have mild symptoms and 55 patients are on oxygen-supported beds. However, the national capital did not report any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

After Delhi witnessed COVID positivity rate above 0.50 per cent for two consecutive days, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed restrictions imposed under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As per the restrictions, Delhi Metro, restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity. A night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm- 5 am. Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect.