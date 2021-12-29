As the Omicron variant takes over the Delta variant across the globe, the big question is that is it for India to come up with an Omicron protocol?

Amid a rapid increase of Omicron cases in India, India is on a high alert. From a ban of new year gatherings to imposing night curfews, states are doing everything possible to avoid a third wave of the pandemic. However, one of the most prominent challenges in the fight against Omicron, has been the delay in its detection.

As the Omicron variant takes over the Delta variant across the globe, the big question is that is it for India to come up with an Omicron protocol? Should all Covid positive cases with an international travel history are Omicron cases? If so, should every Omicron positive patient be hospitalised or the Centre should now consider home isolation protocols.

The guidelines issues by the Union Health Ministry at present mandate separate isolation facility for those testing positive at airport, each positive sample to be sent for genomic testing for Omicron, immediate contacts of positive patients on flight traced, treatment protocols for Covid-19 delta to apply for Omicron.

But, what is happening is that those testing positive at airports are sent to isolate at home. Omicron detection takes 2-3 days due to lack of genomic testing facilities. The patient continues to be in home isolation until Omicron is detected. If Omicron is detected, even asymptomatic patients are shifted to hospital. The homes of Omicron patients are then sealed and all contacts are testing. The immediate contacts are then made to undergo testing and follow same protocol. All omicron patients, regardless of symptoms, are sent to hospital isolation.

Internationally, United Kingdom requires all arrivals to show negative Covid test taken 48 hours prior to departure. After arrival, re-test only with RT-PCR within 2 days. Unvaccinated travellers are to be tested within 2 and after 8 days of arrival. Compulsory self-isolation while tests is awaited. Omicron patients, not needing urgent care, to stay in 10 days home isolation. Isolation at healthcare facilities are for Omicron emergency cases. Contacts of positive patients are to self-isolate and get tested.

United States, on the other hand, mandates no separate protocol for omicron suspected or confirmed patients. Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are to isolate at home for 5 days and wear masks for next 5 days. Exposed unvaccinated contacts are to quarantine for 5 days followed by 5 days of mask wearing. Exposed vaccinated and boosted contacts need not quarantine if they are asymptomatic. Symptomatic emergency cases to access healthcare facilities.

South Africa follows an easy line of treatment, as per Dr Angelique Coetzee who first identified Omicron. People who develop mild symptoms need to isolate for 8 days, while people with severe symptoms to isolate for 10 days. South Africa’s health ministry has scrapped institutional quarantine and contact tracing. Asymptomatic contacts of positive patients need not to test or self isolate.

Germany requires all travellers to produce negative Covid-19 report. Travellers from High-risk countries are to quarantine for 10 days and re-test on day 5. It follows standard treatment and isolation protocols to be followed.

For France, proof of vaccination, recovery or negative test report is mandatory for entry. The fully vaccinated tourists are required to provide negative Covid-19 report taken 48 hours prior. The non-EU arrivals are to provide negative Covid-19 report taken 48 hours prior. Arrivals from high-risk countries must isolate and quarantine for 10 days. France also follows standard treatment and isolation protocols.