According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi tops the Omicron tally with a total of 142 cases whereas Maharashtra is a close second with 141 total cases of the latest Covid-19 variant.

The tally of Omicron cases in the country has risen to 578, the government informed on Monday. Delhi and Maharashtra continue to be worst hit by Omicron in India. According to the latest Covid bulletin published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi tops the Omicron tally with a total of 142 cases whereas Maharashtra is a close second with 141 total cases of the latest Covid-19 variant. Delhi saw its biggest one-day jump in the Omicron tally on Monday with 63 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

According to the data, the country has 427 active Omicron cases, of which Delhi has 119 and Maharashtra has 99 cases. The Delhi govt on Sunday announced its decision to impose a night curfew in the national capital from Monday. The curfew will be in enforced from 11 pm to 5 am. As of Monday noon, Delhi has 1,103 active Covid-19 cases.

As per the Covid bulletin published on Monday, India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry further informed that active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.