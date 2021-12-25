As per data from the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat account for more than half of the total Omicron cases reported in the country. Maharashtra has registered 108 total cases, whereas Delhi stands second in the tally with 79 cases.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday released the state-wise list of Omicron cases in the country as the total cases in India crossed 400. As per the list, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat account for more than half of the total Omicron cases reported in the country. Maharashtra has registered 108 total cases, whereas Delhi stands second in the tally with 79 cases. Gujarat has seen the third-highest number of infections in the country with 43 cases.

According to the data, the country has 300 active Omicron cases, of which Maharashtra has 66, Delhi has 56, and Gujarat has 38 active cases. Telangana also has 38 active cases of the latest Covid-19 variant.

Amid the Omicron surge in the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued new COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting gathering of more than five persons in public places from 9 pm-6 am.

In Gujarat, eight cities including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh will be under night curfew from today.

The restrictions aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 during the festive season are essential as, according to experts, the new Omicron variant is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. Moreover, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has told the press that analysis of data reveals 91% of the total Omicron patients in India were fully vaccinated prior to infection.