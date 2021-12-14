With 49 confirmed cases of Omicron cases in India, the worries over the new variant have now gripped health and policy experts. The flashbacks of the second wave of Covid-19 tell us that we cannot let our guards down. We must prepare and we must act fast. However, even as 60 nations detect the new variant, UK declares 1st Omicron death and the world at large aggressively calls for a booster dose, India has shown no rush to spell out a booster dose policy.

Past trends suggest that India witnesses a rise in the cases around the month of March-April, after the western countries pass the storm. While India has shown record numbers in terms of first vaccination dose, the vaccine hesitansy is clearly evident in the figures of second dose. As the government fights hesitancy, time is ticking when new variants knocking India’s doors.

The question then emerges is, “Why punish those who have got both doses of the vaccine?” Shouldn’t people who have got both doses be allowed to get a booster dose like people in other countries and safeguard themselves from the emerging threats? Moreover, how does one reduce the second dose delay?

Dr. Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), speaking on booster doses, earlier this week said, “Vaccines are not known to prevent COVID-19 but reduces the severity. We have to understand this. Currently the focus is to ensure at least 80% coverage in eligible adult population, which is vital.”