In a stinging comeback over BJP’s how’s the khauf swipe on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rallies in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a sit-in dharna against the Centre, said that Yogi should focus on Uttar Pradesh first. UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday is scheduled to address a rally in Purulia. His earlier rally scheduled on Sunday was turned into a political showdown between the Mamata government and the BJP after the former denied permission to Yogi to land chopper at the rally venue, prompting BJP to meet the Election Commission over the issue.

Earlier, hours before Yogi’s Purulia rally, the BJP social media cell posted a sarcastic tweet inspired by a catch-phrase from the blockbuster “Uri”: “How’s the khauf (fear)?”

On this, Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters from the dharna site, said that Yogi should take care of Uttar Pradesh first, claiming that many people in UP have been killed including police alluding to the Bulandshahr violence. Asserting that many people have lost lives in mob lynching incidents in the state, Banerjee said that Yogi is set to lose the state.

Meanwhile, an out political showdown is on in Kolkata with Mamata’s Save the Constitution dharna entering day 3 and the CM refusing to budge from her sit-in protest. Mamata launched the dharna accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a “coup” against her government. She said that the CBI acted at the behest of the Modi-Shah duo and at the command of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

