With the temperature dipping to 4.0 degrees Celsius and pollution level slipping severe category, a dense fog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning triggering a spate of flight delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. All departures were suspended with the visibility falling below 50 metres.

According to reports, at least 45 flights were delayed and 4 were diverted due to low visibility. All flights scheduled between 7:30 AM and 9:00 AM faced delay with the operations resuming after 9:00 AM. Every winter, fog wreaks havoc in north India causing accidents and inconvenience to flight passengers due to delays and cancellation.

As per meteorological department data, last year on more than 28 days, the visibility dipped to less than 200 metres, while on 14 days it slipped below 50 metres. As for flights take off standards, visibility of more than 125 metres is required.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is one of the busiest in the country with over 70 flights scheduled per hour, including arrivals and departure.

As for the pollution levels, air quality in certain areas saw improvement. In the wake of pollution slipping to severe category, the authorities had imposed a 3-day ban on industrial activities and construction works.

