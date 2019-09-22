Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija wrote an emotional post for her mother on Mother's Day special, Mehbooba Mufti has been detained since August 5 in Srinagar. Iltija has said that she is feeling so hard without her mother.

Iltija, the daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday posted a picture on the eve of Daughter’s Day. Iltija is operating the Twitter account of her mother Mehbooba Mufti who is detained since August 5. The daughter of Mehbooba Mufti wrote an emotional post which reads: In normal circumstances, Id have bullied you into calling me your favourite daughter on #DaughtersDay. But these aren’t ordinary times. It’s been 48 days since you were taken from us. Hardest are days when I dream of you & wake up with an agonising pain in my heart. Love you mum.

Iltija had earlier tweeted regarding the prevailing situation in the Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, Iltija started operating official Twitter account of Mehbooba Mufti and sending out tweets. She had announced that Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister J&K to whom this twitter handle belongs has been detained since 5th August 2019 without access to the account. This handle is now operated by myself, Iltija daughter of Ms Mufti with due authorisation.

She had also emailed to Home Secretary of GOI and Home Secretary of J&K earlier this month seeking information for her mother. She had tweeted that she is still awaiting the response.

Earlier, she had written a letter and complained that her mother Mehbooba Mufti was not allowed to meet anyone. She had said Mehbooba Mufti had no access to media and had not any political briefing from any member of her party since her detention.

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and other political leaders including Peoples Conference supremo Sajad Gani Lone, Imran Raza Ansari and others have been detained since August 5 when Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

